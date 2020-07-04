Sibley relishing resumption of test cricket

|
Dom Sibley English cricketer
England v West Indies: Dom Sibley lost 12kg after 'wake-up call'Opener Dom Sibley says he "felt self-conscious about my physique and my weight" on England's aborted tour of Sri Lanka.
BBC News
West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team
England v West Indies: Holder v Stokes and a breakout starWest Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite picks out the players England should be wary of when the Test series starts this week.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Dom Bess in squad, Jack Leach misses outEngland name Dom Bess as their spinner in a 13-man squad for the first Test against West Indies.
BBC News
|
