Former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump spends an inordinate amount of time watching television rather than working in the Oval Office.

Massachusetts RN @Matthew_4_Trump "WE" are not .... the 'media' is pumping the airwaves full of this bullshit..... WTP are LASER fo… https://t.co/jAzEAJOoJa 1 week ago

Roche Jeni @therecount Trump’s mission is accomplished. Instead of laser focus on the Russian bounty on US soldiers that Trump… https://t.co/VR6ULFtH8j 1 week ago

The Face Game @realDonaldTrump @nytimes Can we find tape of trump ever criticizing Russia? He refuses to say anything negative ab… https://t.co/XgKGJV4d5U 5 days ago

Gramma Pamma Jamma @pepesgrandma @glamelegance @realDonaldTrump @CNN The sad part is they're so brainwashed that they can't see the tr… https://t.co/bpJ7ZL48h7 1 day ago

Bidonkules 🐘🦒🦓🐬🐒🐢🐐 The media was so fascinated and laser focused on Hillary’s emails and Benghazi, I’m surprised they didn’t give a ra… https://t.co/ZSibsaFa8n 18 hours ago

/\2MileHigh/\ RT @bidonkules : The media was so fascinated and laser focused on Hillary’s emails and Benghazi, I’m surprised they didn’t give a rats***a… 13 hours ago

SoItGoes @joncoopertweets @jennycohn1 To stay focused on Trump, who is clearly ill, instead of training laser focus on all h… https://t.co/wORxTK37hH 23 minutes ago