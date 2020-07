Good to Know: Digital green book

These next stories offer a little bit of our nation's history, and they're good to know.

THESE NEXT STORIES OFFER A LITTLE BIT OF OUR NATION'S HISTORY, AND THEY'RE GOOD TO KNOW. TWO WOMEN ARE REVAMPING A HISTORIC TRAVEL GUIDE.

THE 'GREEN BOOK' HELPEDBLACKDRIVERS FIND SAFE AND INCLUSIVEPLACES DURING THE SEGREGATIONERA.DECADES LATER -- THE WOMEN ARECONTINUING ITS MISSION IN THEDIGITAL SPACE.

SOT: "THEORIGINAL GREEN BOOK WAS FORAFRICAN AMERICANSBUT THERE'S A LOT OFINTERSECTIONS WITH THATCOMMUNITY WITHIN THATCOMMUNITY.

IS THIS ADAACCESSIBLE?

AND IS IT WELCOMINGAND SAFE?

THE DIGITAL GREEN BOOK WILL FIRST FOCUS ON COLORADO... THEN BRANCH OUT TO OTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY. THE "NATIONAL WORLD-WAR-ONE MUSEUM" IN KANSAS CITY TOOK ON A BIG PROJECT WHEN IT CLOSED FOR THE PANDEMIC.... THE STAFF HAS BEEN TRANSCRIBING THOUSANDS OF LETTERS AND DIARIES TO MAKE THEM AVAILABLE ONLINE.

"THAT INFORMATION IS SO MUCH MORE READILY AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC, HISTORIANS, EDUCATORS, ANYONE THAT WANTS TO FALL DOWN THAT RABBIT HOLE OF RESEARCH AND READ HISTORICAL PRIMARY SOURCES." RECENTLY THE MUSEUM RECEIVED A GRANT WORTH 125-THOUSAND-DOLLARS TO HELP THEIR MISSION. IF YOU WANT TO TALK THE HISTORY OF BASEBALL, YOU MAY WANT TO CHAT WITH 93-YEAR-OLD "JACK WAREFIELD".

HE'S A FORMEREQUIPMENT MANAGER FOR THE SAINTLOUISCARDINALS.

NOW, HE'S A CATCHERFOR HIS SOFTBALL TEAM.

"GET OFF THE COUCH AND MOVE AROUND, I GOT ACHES AND PAINS LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE BUT I'M HERE." ON THIS FIELD -- JACK IS THE HALL OF FAMER.

