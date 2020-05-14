Global  

Supreme Court rules Electoral College voters can't go rogue
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Supreme Court rules Electoral College voters can't go rogue

Supreme Court rules Electoral College voters can't go rogue

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to free "faithless electors" in the complex Electoral College system that decides the outcome of presidential elections from state laws that force them to support the candidate who wins the state's popular vote.

Colette Luke has more.

Supreme Court upholds law banning cellphone robocalls

 Political groups wanted the original law declared unconstitutional, while the government wanted both the ban and the government-debt exception upheld.
Jagannath Rath Yatra attendees flout social distancing norms [Video]

Jagannath Rath Yatra attendees flout social distancing norms

In the ending ceremony of Jagannath Rath Yatra attendees were seen flouting social distancing norms amid increasing number of coronavirus infection cases. The annual, 13 days Jagannath Rath Yatra has ended with 'rasagulla' offers to goddess lakshmi by lord Jagannath on July 04. After denying it earlier, the Supreme Court has given permission to organise the annual Rath Yatra on June 22. As instructed, the procession has to be organised in a limited way without public attendance and only the servitors who have tested negative for COVID-19 can participate in the festival. Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the auspicious festivals in India.

Our Supreme Court Correspondent on This Week's Abortion Ruling

 A Louisiana law that could have reduced the number of abortion clinics in the state to one was struck down on Monday. In an interview, Adam Liptak, who covers..
Supreme Court justices worry about 'chaos' in electors dispute [Video]

Supreme Court justices worry about 'chaos' in electors dispute

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday indicated skepticism toward whether "electors" in the Electoral College system may disregard laws directing them to back the candidate who prevails in their state's popular vote. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Electoral college voters can be punished for going rogue, U.S. Supreme Court rules

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that states can require presidential electors to back...
Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish 'Faithless Electors' Who Buck Popular Vote [Video]

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish 'Faithless Electors' Who Buck Popular Vote

The Supreme Court on Monday said states can require presidential electors to cast their votes for their party's candidate that won the state's popular vote, upholding state laws that punish so-called..

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters [Video]

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters The Supreme Court granted states the right to punish electors who do not fulfill pledges to vote for a state's popular vote winner in..

News conference: US Supreme Court says Colorado, other states can remove 'faithless electors' [Video]

News conference: US Supreme Court says Colorado, other states can remove 'faithless electors'

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Colorado is allowed to require its presidential electors to vote for the winner of the state’s popular vote in a presidential election and may..

