Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Photo of human-sized bat in the Philippines baffles social media users
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Photo of human-sized bat in the Philippines baffles social media users

Photo of human-sized bat in the Philippines baffles social media users

On June 24, a Twitter user with the [email protected] shared an image of a giantgolden-crowned flying fox hanging from awire attached to the roof of a building.“Remember when I told y’all aboutthe Philippines having human-sizedbats?” the user asked.

“Yeah, thiswas what I was talking about”.The photo, which first went viralon Reddit in 2018, has since receivednearly 270,000 likes and morethan 72,000 comments.“Just imagine this bat waking up andflying straight at you,” one user wrotein response.

“I’d leave the country”.“This bat is taller than me and [I’m] both horrifiedand impressed in equal measure,” another added.While the picture may seem edited, fact-checkingwebsite Snopes confirmed its authenticity in 2019.The giant golden-crown flying fox is native to thePhilippines and can have a wingspan of 5 feet 6 inches,according to Bat Conservation International.The bat only feeds on fruits and cannormally be found in undisturbed forests.The organization notes that the golden-crownflying fox plays an important role in “multipleforest ecosystems in which it lives”.Unfortunately, it is an endangered speciesas a result of deforestation and hunting

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BWS99223321

Bronson RT @AlexJoestar622: Remember when I told y'all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about https… 28 seconds ago

BWS99223321

Bronson Photo of human-sized bat in the Philippines baffles social media users https://t.co/qsiId4Lulo 3 minutes ago

GeorgeSteer13

George Steer Photo of human-sized bat in the Philippines baffles social media users https://t.co/bshdwDh07a 7 minutes ago

45sRoad2

🌊45sRoad2Perdition Jeepers Creepers Photo of human-sized bat in the Philippines baffles social media users https://t.co/tilhZQuk16 via @Yahoo 9 minutes ago

AliciaKeysWatch

Alicia Keys Watch Photo of human-sized bat in the Philippines baffles social media users - Yahoo! Voices https://t.co/hwczfk9Inj 11 minutes ago

AliciaKeysshow

Alicia Keys show Photo of human-sized bat in the Philippines baffles social media users - Yahoo! Voices https://t.co/xkD5RDrD9y 11 minutes ago

AliciaKeysWorld

Alicia Keys World Photo of human-sized bat in the Philippines baffles social media users - Yahoo! Voices https://t.co/WT7N41iKVG 11 minutes ago

AGerlitzki

Wolfgang A.Gerlitzki RT @farhadkaiser2: An old photo of a human-sized bat in the Philippines has resurfaced on Twitter, puzzling social media users. https://t.c… 48 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Influencer accused of ruining wedding after passing out during ceremony [Video]

Influencer accused of ruining wedding after passing out during ceremony

Jadé Tuncdoruk — better known asjadetunchy on social media — recently posteda video on TikTok of the moment she passed outin the middle of a friend’s wedding ceremony.In the video, Jadé..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:17Published
Chili Gushers' are TikTok's latest food trend — but can you handle the heat? [Video]

Chili Gushers' are TikTok's latest food trend — but can you handle the heat?

A new “homemade” candy recipehas social media users deeply divided.The trend has been shared widelyon TikTok during the last few months.It involves making some serious changesto Gushers, the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:18Published
LinkedIn, Reddit, And 50 Other Apps Have Been Snooping On Apple Users' Clipboards [Video]

LinkedIn, Reddit, And 50 Other Apps Have Been Snooping On Apple Users' Clipboards

Career app LinkedIn and social media discussion app Reddit have both been monitoring each and every keystroke of Apple iPhones. According to Gizmodo, LinkedIn says this was due to a bug in the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:44Published