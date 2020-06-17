Culture Secretary: Theatre performances without social distancing some way off Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published 3 minutes ago Culture Secretary: Theatre performances without social distancing some way off The Culture Secretary has warned that the return of theatre performances without social distancing remains “some way off” following the Government’s announcement of a £1.57 billion support package for the arts. 0

