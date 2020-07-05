Christopher Columbus Statue Pulled From Water In Baltimore
Crews retrieved most of the Christopher Columbus statue Monday morning after it was thrown into Baltimore’s harbor late Saturday.
Columbus statue torn down, tossed in harborColumbus statue torn down, tossed in harbor
Divers recover Columbus statue after protesters tore it down, tossed it in harborDivers recover Columbus statue after protesters tore it down, tossed it in harbor
Prospectors Clashed Over A Christopher Columbus Statue In Pueblo This WeekendTensions were high over the weekend at a protest over a Christopher Columbus statue in Pueblo.