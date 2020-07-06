President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologize to other racers and officials.

President Trump, via Twitter Last month, Wallace petitioned NASCAR to issue a venue ban on the Confederate flag.

On June 21 at Talladega Superspeedway, a noose was reported to be found in Wallace's garage.

A day later, nearly 40 other racers and their crews pushed his car to the front of the racing line.

After an investigation, the FBI said that the incident was not a hate crime committed against Wallace.

The president added in his tweet that NASCAR now has its "lowest ratings EVER!" Fox Sports' Michael Mulvihill says ratings are up since the sport returned from a coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Michael Mulvihill, via Twitter In a now-deleted response to Trump, driver Tyler Reddick said Wallace does not owe them an apology.

Tyler Reddick, via Twitter