Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stress Management Part 3
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 07:09s - Published
Stress Management Part 3

Stress Management Part 3

Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Raymond Logan and clinical social worker Sharise Nance about recent stressors the Black community has been facing and how to cope with stress.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Stress management for police in south T.N.

Lifestyle modifications, yoga, meditation introduced as part of weekly programme
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

Kabir_trader

Kabir_trader RT @TradingComposur: Your capacity to reason and make rational financial decisions will diminish when you are under stress. So, make stre… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Stress Management Part 2 [Video]

Stress Management Part 2

Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Raymond Logan and clinical social worker Sharise Nance about recent stressors the Black community has been facing and how to cope with stress.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 07:34Published
Stress Management Part 1 [Video]

Stress Management Part 1

Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Raymond Logan and clinical social worker Sharise Nance about recent stressors the Black community has been facing and how to cope with stress.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 09:03Published