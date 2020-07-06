Stress Management Part 3
Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Raymond Logan and clinical social worker Sharise Nance about recent stressors the Black community has been facing and how to cope with stress.
Kabir_trader RT @TradingComposur: Your capacity to reason and make rational financial decisions will diminish when you are under stress.
So, make stre… 1 hour ago
Stress Management Part 2Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Raymond Logan and clinical social worker Sharise Nance about recent stressors the Black community has been facing and how to cope with stress.
Stress Management Part 1Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Raymond Logan and clinical social worker Sharise Nance about recent stressors the Black community has been facing and how to cope with stress.