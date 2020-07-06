Canadian Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies Following Coronavirus Complications
Canadian Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies Following Coronavirus Complications
The bright lights of Broadway lost one of its brightest stars, Nick Cordero, at the age of 41 after his lengthy battle with COVID-19.
ET Canada has all the details on his tragic passing.
