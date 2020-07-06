Global  

Canadian Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies Following Coronavirus Complications
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:25s - Published
The bright lights of Broadway lost one of its brightest stars, Nick Cordero, at the age of 41 after his lengthy battle with COVID-19.

ET Canada has all the details on his tragic passing.

Canadian Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 following complications from COVID-19

Hamilton-raised theatre star Nick Cordero, who had legions of supporters rallying for him on social...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBC.caCBS NewsUSATODAY.comE! OnlineNational PostSeattle Times


Eye Opener: 40 states see rise in coronavirus cases

A staggering 40 out of 50 states are seeing coronavirus infections on the rise. Also, Broadway star...
CBS News - Published

'Devastating': Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zach Braff react to Broadway star Nick Cordero's coronavirus death

Hollywood and Broadway are paying tribute to Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who died Sunday at 41...
USATODAY.com - Published


DaveP32250

Dave Park 🇨🇦 RT @LFPress: Cordero, a Tony-nominated Broadway star from Hamilton, Ont., died Sunday at 41 years old. He is survived by his wife and son.… 2 minutes ago

LFPress

London Free Press Cordero, a Tony-nominated Broadway star from Hamilton, Ont., died Sunday at 41 years old. He is survived by his wif… https://t.co/GyuQa2VZkv 4 minutes ago

sarah052794

Fanfictionwritertvseries Canadian Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies Following Coronavirus Complicat... https://t.co/zSX4lNm6Ht via @YouTube 10 minutes ago

TorontoStar

Toronto Star Celebrities share their thoughts and memories after the death of Canadian actor and Broadway star Nick Cordero https://t.co/48gd9lGcrq 27 minutes ago

kygal10

B. Lloyd RT @JustAMazen: @tribelaw She said doctors described his lungs as being riddled with holes and looking as if he'd been smoking for 50 years… 36 minutes ago

thekrishill

F*ck Fascism! RT @Kertrats: This is why I get so angry when I see people in in public places like grocery stores not wearing masks. You don't wear a mask… 38 minutes ago

sungmanitu2020

SungManitu/2020 Our Canadian star will be sorely missed 💔😔 "Nick Cordero, Broadway actor, dead at 41 - CNN" https://t.co/DurD6FFWAI 46 minutes ago

Kertrats

Dan Gunther 🖖🏼 This is why I get so angry when I see people in in public places like grocery stores not wearing masks. You don't w… https://t.co/2ToWommVXh 48 minutes ago


Remembering Standout Actor in Broadway Musicals Nick Cordero | THR News [Video]

Remembering Standout Actor in Broadway Musicals Nick Cordero | THR News

Nick Cordero, the charming Tony-nominated actor known for his work in 'Bullets Over Broadway,' 'Waitress' and 'A Bronx Tale the Musical,' died Sunday after a grueling battle with the coronavirus, his..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:48Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says

The family of actor Nick Cordero confirmed the 41-year-old died Sunday in Los Angeles. Gayle King reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published
Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41 [Video]

Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41

Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41 The Broadway actor spent more than 90 days in the hospital fighting complications related to COVID-19. He died on Sunday, July 5. Cordero's wife, Amanda..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published