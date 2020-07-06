In-Person Graduation Ceremonies Resume In New Jersey
All ceremonies must be held outdoors, adhere to social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions.
Long Lines Form As New Jersey Drivers Flock To Motor Vehicle Commission After Monthslong COVID-19 Shut DownMatt Petrillo reports from Cherry Hill.
Primaries Being Held Today In New Jersey, DelawareThe polls are open until 8 p.m. in both states.
Caught in a severe thunderstorm 45 miles off the New Jersey last while Tuna FishingA filmer gets caught in a wicked thunderstorm off the New Jersey coast while tuna fishing. (July 6)
Much of the Tri-State area was hit with severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings Monday.