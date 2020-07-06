Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In-Person Graduation Ceremonies Resume In New Jersey
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published
In-Person Graduation Ceremonies Resume In New Jersey

In-Person Graduation Ceremonies Resume In New Jersey

All ceremonies must be held outdoors, adhere to social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Long Lines Form As New Jersey Drivers Flock To Motor Vehicle Commission After Monthslong COVID-19 Shut Down [Video]

Long Lines Form As New Jersey Drivers Flock To Motor Vehicle Commission After Monthslong COVID-19 Shut Down

Matt Petrillo reports from Cherry Hill.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:55Published
Primaries Being Held Today In New Jersey, Delaware [Video]

Primaries Being Held Today In New Jersey, Delaware

The polls are open until 8 p.m. in both states.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published
Caught in a severe thunderstorm 45 miles off the New Jersey last while Tuna Fishing [Video]

Caught in a severe thunderstorm 45 miles off the New Jersey last while Tuna Fishing

A filmer gets caught in a wicked thunderstorm off the New Jersey coast while tuna fishing. (July 6) Much of the Tri-State area was hit with severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings Monday.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published