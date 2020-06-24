Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

Tibetans-in-exile in north Indian celebrated the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 06.
Local Tibetan NGOs, monks and others from Tibetan community gathered on the main mall road of Shimla city to distribute masks and sanitizers among the locals in streets.
One of the Buddhist monks said, "Due to COVID-19, we could not have a huge celebration on Dalai Lama's 85th birthday.
Tibetans feel proud to celebrate his birthday by distributing sanitizers and masks among the people here." The Dalai Lama assumed full political powers in 1950 after the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949.
In March 1959 after the suppression of Tibetan National Uprising Dalai Lama was forced to escape into exile in India with over eighty thousand refugees.
For the last over six decades Dalai Lama has been working for the promotion of peace, love and compassion.
Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans. The protestors believe that even though the "boycott China" campaign has already been more successful than anticipated, there is still a lot to be done apart from simply stalling the use of Chinese products.
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav paid tribute to Dalai Lama on his 85th birth anniversary in Leh. He also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also cut the cakes on the occasion. Ram Madhav was accompanied by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.
The Dalia Lama is celebrating his 85th birthday by releasing his first ever album. The Tibetan spiritual leader's new album is "Inner World." It's an album of mantras and Buddhist teachings. He hopes the album will provide some tranquility amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic. "Music has the potential to transcend our differences. It can return us to our true nature of warm-heartedness." "The very purpose of my life is to serve as much as I can. Music can help people in a way that I can't.
Hundreds of scientists across the world have a burning question for the World Health Organization. According to Gizmodo, they just petitioned the WHO via an open letter with one demand. The demand is that the WHO acknowledge publicly that the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 can be airborne. That means it can spread through the air (and linger there) via tiny aerosols emitted by the breath of infected people, not just large droplets. The letter puts the WHO in a tight spot.
Dark clouds covered the sky of Shimla city. Sudden rain lashed parts of Shimla and dipped the temperature further. IMD Shimla Director Manmohan Singh said, "Thunderstorm is expected on July 5 and July 6 in the state. On July 7, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts."
The supply of tomatoes in Delhi's vegetable markets is low due to monsoon, extreme heat and other agricultural reasons. The wholesale rate of tomatoes is Rs 30-32 per kg in Okhla Vegetable Market. The tomatoes will be supplied at Rs 50-60 per kg in the local markets of national capital. Delhi vegetable markets are getting tomatoes from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla and Sunder Nagar these days. While speaking to ANI, the owner of Delhi Tomato Company, Fazlu Rehman said, "It is expected to stay like this till July end. Many farmers destroyed their tomato produce due to less demand. High quality tomatoes are being sold at Rs 32 per kg."