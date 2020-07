DeSantis Says Disney, Universal Are Doing A Great Job With Coronavirus Safety Precautions Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:59s - Published 3 minutes ago DeSantis Says Disney, Universal Are Doing A Great Job With Coronavirus Safety Precautions The doors to Disney will be back open soon. Two theme parks, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, are set to reopen Saturday for the first time since coronavirus-related closures in March and Gov. Ron DeSantis is confident in theme park safety precautions. 0

