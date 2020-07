Report: Chiefs agree to 10-year extension with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes

[CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY KMBC]KELLY: THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFSHAVE REPORTEDLY AGREED TO A NEWCONTRACT WITH ITS M.V.P.QUARTERBACK, PATRICK MAHOMES.GOOD AFTERNOON, I’M KELLYECKERMAN.LEN JENNINGS JOINS US LIVE FROMARROWHEAD.THIS DEAL WILL KEEP MAHOMES INKANSAS CITY FOR A LONG TIME.LEN?LEN: THIS IS LIKE A HOLIDAY.WE ARE JUST OUTSIDE ARROWHEADSTADIUTHE NFL SEASON WILL KICKOFFRIGHT HERE WHEN THE KANSAS CITYCHIEFS TAKE ON THE HOUSTONTEXANS.MY HOMES WILL BE THE HIGHESTPAID PLAYER -- MAHOM WILL BETHE HIGHEST PAID PLAYER INSPORTS.ESPN AND YAHOO SPORTS AREREPORTING THAT MAHOMES AND THECHIEFS HAVE AGREED TO A 10 YEACONTRACT.THAT IS ONE OF THE LONGESTCONTRACTS FOR AN NFL PLAYERS IA LONG TIME.SOME OF THE DEATILS BEINGRELEASED IS THAT MAHOMCONTRACT COULD BE WORTH MOTHAN $400 MILLION.MAHOMES WON THE NFL MVP AWARDAFTER HIS FIRST SEASON AS ASTARTER.MORE DETAILS ARE COMING IN.HE ALREADY HAS AN M.V.P.

AND ASUPER BOWL VICTORY.LET’S SEE WHAT HE CAN DO FOR