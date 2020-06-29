Supt. Brown After Violent Weekend: 'We Cannot Allow This To Be Normalized In This City'
It’s the Monday story everyone fears will become a reality, and sadly, yet again, we are forced to tell you about an incredibly violent weekend in Chicago.
CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
Police Supt. Says Open-Air Drug Markets Are Causing ViolenceTwo children were among the victims of deadly gun violence in Chicago this past weekend, and police Supt. David Brown says open-air drug markets are partially to blame. CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports.
Supt. Brown Says Open-Air Drug Markets Partially To Blame For Violence In ChicagoIn decrying the gun violence that has left several children dead and wounded in the last two weeks, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said open-air drug markets were partially to blame. CBS 2's Vince..
Group Goes Door-To-Door After 1-Year-Old Boy Is Among Latest To Be Shot Dead In ChicagoAs it is after every violent weekend – especially when kids become victims – the question becomes, what now? And what can we do better? CBS 2’s Marissa Parra was there Sunday as city leaders and..