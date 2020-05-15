Terre Haute Chamber helps area small businesses get masks

|
Up local businesses are getting help with addressing a unique need.
That's as the demand for masks continues to grow.
Thanks to a grantb&.
The "terre haute chamber of commerce" is offering masks to small businesses.
For free.
The disposableb& surgical masks are meant to easily supply employeesb& and even customers.
This applies to various counties.
To qualifyb&your business or non-profit must include fewer than 25 employees.
For more information on how to applyb& you can email the chamber.
We have that address at wthi-tv-dot-com.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources