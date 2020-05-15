Terre Haute Chamber helps area small businesses get masks

Up local businesses are getting help with addressing a unique need.

That's as the demand for masks continues to grow.

Thanks to a grant.

The "terre haute chamber of commerce" is offering masks to small businesses.

For free.

The disposable surgical masks are meant to easily supply employees and even customers.

This applies to various counties.

To qualify your business or non-profit must include fewer than 25 employees.

For more information on how to apply you can email the chamber.

We have that address at wthi-tv-dot-com.