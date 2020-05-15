Global  

Terre Haute Chamber helps area small businesses get masks
Up local businesses are getting help with addressing a unique need.

That's as the demand for masks continues to grow.

Thanks to a grantb&amp;.

The "terre haute chamber of commerce" is offering masks to small businesses.

For free.

The disposableb&amp; surgical masks are meant to easily supply employeesb&amp; and even customers.

This applies to various counties.

To qualifyb&amp;your business or non-profit must include fewer than 25 employees.

For more information on how to applyb&amp; you can email the chamber.

We have that address at wthi-tv-dot-com.




