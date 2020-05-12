Family shares story after son killed in tragic electrical accident

A safe location with a lock.

Back to you.

A terre haute family is sharing the tragic story of their son who was killed last week.

22-year-old "chandler loehmann" was electrocuted outside his home.

They believe the electric company could've done more to prevent the accident.

News 10's jada huddlestun is live in our newsroom.

She shares more from the family and what they hope to see done in the future.

It happened last thursday at their home in southern vigo county.

Now..

The family is sharing their story in hopes that others won't have to feel a similar loss.

Chandler loehmann died in an accident on july 2nd.

His family says lohman was in the backyard when he was electrocuted.

"titan, his german shepard, that's his pride and joy.

He was over here.

He was tied to that log over there, and he was getting fried, so he came over here to save his dog, and in the process he got hit with it too."

The family says electricity ran from the power lines into the tree..

And to the ground.

The family says they've tried to call duke energy several times to address the low hanging power lines.

Lohmans step father robert fuller says he's worried this could happen to others.

"anybody that walks around, or under these lines with these trees, especially during the summer months where they're bushy and the leaves come out, that's all.

It takes is these green leaves to touch them high voltage lines, and you've got an electric poll."

Fuller says they want the tree cut down..

And he hopes people report concerns of their own.

"make it right for everybody.

Don't let someone else have to lose their son, or their loved one, or their own life."

While it's a difficult time..

Lohman's family is cherishing fond memories they shared.

"he was the greatest person you could be around.

If he loved you, he loved you.

He loved hard."

Now..

I did reach out to duke energy.

They sent a statement that reads..

"this is a tragic loss, and our deepest sympathies go to mr. loehmann's family.

We are conducting a detailed investigation of what occured."

Reporting live in the newsroom.

Jada huddlestun.

News 10.