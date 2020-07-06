K&J Seafood will bring po' boys, crab boils to Findlay Market in August

"We were just two young ladiesworking in corporate Americaand we never would havethought that we would be heretoday.

It's surreal, I can'teven believe that it ishappening."A NEW ADDITION ISON ITS WAY TO FINDLAY MARKET.TWO LOCAL WOMEN WHO RUN ACAJUN SEAFOOD RESTAURANT INCLIFTON ARE EXPANDING THEIRBRAND AND THEIR FOOD.

WCPO 9NEWS REPORTER WHITNEY MILLERCAUGHT UP WITH THE WOMEN, WHOARE HELPING TO DIVERSIFY THEMARKET."When we decided to open upK&J's doors we didn't knowwhat we're getting ourselvesinto.

We just kind of took ita day at a time." BACK IN 2018KEYONA ARMSTEAD AND JOY WILLISSIMPLY HAD AN IDEA.

"At thetime there was really no onedoing crab boils here inCincinnati, what if we didthem?

We started one weekendand it pretty much just tookoff." IT TOOK OFF AND SO DIDTHE POPULARITY OF K&J SEAFOOD- THE CAJUN SEAFOOD JOINTBRINGS CAJUN FLARE AND SPICESTO THE CLIFTON AREA -- ANDEVEN DURING A PANDEMIC THEY'VEBEEN THRIVING.

"there werelots of other restaurants[around us] that were closedunfortunately.

Other seafoodrestaurants that weren'tavailable so we got tons ofnew customers that came intoour doors." NOW THE BUSINESSDUO IS READY TO EXPAND -THEY'RE OPENING A SECONDLOCATION OF K&J SEAFOOD INAUGUST AT FINDLAY AUGUST ATFINDLAY MARKET."We're veryexcited.

There is some newbreath that is coming into themarket with other AfricanAmerican vendors." THEADDITION OF K&J TO FINDLAYMARKET IS ALL A PART OF THEMARKET'S EVOLVING MISSIONSTATEMENT.

"Starting around2016, a few years ago, ourmission statement kind ofchanged and we had this newfocus on women-, minority- andimmigrant-owned businesses."ERINN SWEET IS AN EVENTS ANDPREVENTION COORDINATOR ATFINDLAY.

SHE SAYS RIGHT NOW 50PERCENT OF THE MARKET'S FULL-TIMEVENDORS FIT THOSEDEMOGRAPHICS.

20 PERCENT AREBLACK OR MINORITY OWNED.

"Weare in the urban core ofCincinnati, we have such adiverse community andneighborhood.

We always have.People come to Findlay Marketfor the experience and wewanted to make sure that theexperience for our shoppers isas inclusive as possible."IT'SA DREAM THESE TWO WOMEN SAY ISIMPORTANT NOW MORE THAN EVER."We need more culture, we needmore faces down here that looklike who we are.

We need moretogetherness.

We are excitedto bring a little soul, alittle jazz, a little bit ofour culture but also to learnabout other cultures as well."WHITNEY MILLER, WCPO 9 NEWS