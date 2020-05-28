Wearing a mask is 'not complicated': McConnell

|
|
Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
McGrath Defeats Booker In Kentucky
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Kentucky US Senate primary: Amy McGrath squeaks out win over Charles BookerFormer fighter pilot Amy McGrath has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's Senate seat in a slim victory over state Rep. Charles..
USATODAY.com
What to Watch in Kentucky Election Results and Colorado Senate RaceA challenger to Senator Mitch McConnell should finally emerge, and John Hickenlooper is trying to win his Senate primary in Colorado, among other races unfolding..
NYTimes.com
Should be 'no stigma' to wearing masks: McConnell
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Trump’s bluster doesn’t beat a virus, calm a restive nationWASHINGTON (AP) — Not long after noon on Feb. 6, President Donald Trump strode into the elegant East Room of the White House. The night before, his impeachment..
WorldNews
A Trump-Backed Senate Candidate’s Hedge Fund DisasterTommy Tuberville, the football coach and leading Republican vying to take on Senator Doug Jones in Alabama, had a tumultuous foray into finance.
NYTimes.com
'Grim resolve': With Biden up big and the Senate in sight, Democrats still haunted by fear of letdownJoe Biden has a larger lead over Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. But Democrats have seen a lead slip away before.
USATODAY.com
U.S. Senator to block military promotions until assurances on former White House aideSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator..
WorldNews
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
Amy McGrath Defeats Charles Booker and Will Face McConnell in KentuckyMs. McGrath, who raised over $40 million, won the Democratic primary by narrowly holding off a candidate who had harnessed energy from the protests over racial..
NYTimes.com
Elk Return to Kentucky, Bringing Economic LifeAfter a concerted reintroduction effort two decades ago, the state is now home to the largest population of elk east of the Mississippi. The animals’ home:..
NYTimes.com
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Breonna Taylor's lawyers link her shooting death to Louisville gentrification plan, claim 'outrageous' execution of search warrantThe complaint claims Breonna Taylor got wrapped up in a case that was less about a drug house and more about speeding up the city's development.
USATODAY.com
USATODAY.com
Investigation to be launched into Louisville mayor's handling of Breonna Taylor caseA Louisville council intends to launch an investigation into how Mayor Greg Fischer's administration handled the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com
|
|
|
