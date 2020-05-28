Wearing a mask is 'not complicated': McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday in Louisville , Kentucky repeated his call for people to wear masks, saying it 'is not complicated' and those in public life should encourage it.

A Louisville council intends to launch an investigation into how Mayor Greg Fischer's administration handled the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The complaint claims Breonna Taylor got wrapped up in a case that was less about a drug house and more about speeding up the city's development.

The complaint claims Breonna Taylor got wrapped up in a case that was less about a drug house and more about speeding up the city's development.

After a concerted reintroduction effort two decades ago, the state is now home to the largest population of elk east of the Mississippi. The animals’ home:..

Ms. McGrath, who raised over $40 million, won the Democratic primary by narrowly holding off a candidate who had harnessed energy from the protests over racial..

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator..

Joe Biden has a larger lead over Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. But Democrats have seen a lead slip away before.

Tommy Tuberville, the football coach and leading Republican vying to take on Senator Doug Jones in Alabama, had a tumultuous foray into finance.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Not long after noon on Feb. 6, President Donald Trump strode into the elegant East Room of the White House. The night before, his impeachment..

Should be 'no stigma' to wearing masks: McConnell Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday reiterated his call to wear masks, saying there should be 'no stigma' in doing so.

A challenger to Senator Mitch McConnell should finally emerge, and John Hickenlooper is trying to win his Senate primary in Colorado, among other races unfolding..

Former fighter pilot Amy McGrath has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's Senate seat in a slim victory over state Rep. Charles..

McGrath Defeats Booker In Kentucky Amy McGrath won the Democratic primary to face GOP Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. McGrath is a former fighter pilot and 2018 House candidate backed by the US Senate Democrats' campaign arm. She defeated Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker. Business Insider reports that McGrath positioned herself as a pro-Trump Democrat. Her eye-catching ads and national Democrats' widespread dislike of McConnell made her one of the top fundraisers of the cycle.