Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dublin City Schools deciding to shortened 2020-2021 school year
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Dublin City Schools deciding to shortened 2020-2021 school year

Dublin City Schools deciding to shortened 2020-2021 school year

To continue slowing the spread of coronavirus, Dublin City Schools wants to shorten the 2020-2021 academic school year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The extension tomorrow afternoon.

To commission a mural from thomas... contact him at his email below.

To continue to stop the spread of the coronavirus... dublin city schools is proposing to shorten the 2020 - 2021 academic school year.

41 nbc's rashaad vann has more on the district's decision.

Dublin city schools district wants to operate with a 167-day academic calendar instead of 180 days to assess students and give teachers more preparation time.

Williams: we would rather our students attend 180 days but we would rather have 167 days of effectiveness or than 180 or where we wouldn't probably wouldn't be as effective, if we don't do some intense training.

Superintendent fred williams says it's a change that many districts may consider.

He also says the district will offer in-person instruction, remote learning, or both for students.

Williams: we have a completely remote learning option which will include are some of sticks virtual learning in terms of all virtual or then it will be some interaction virtually off face-to-face with teachers through distance learning mechanisms are tools of that we have williams teachers would still report to school on the start date on august 3rd to have time to prepare.

Williams: we have a poster calendar that allows us to take those lessons learned and really ramped up for educators also that we're putting the best indicator of this digital space be normal above all of our staff c1 3 b13 members have he says they will continue to discuss the plan to reduce williams says they will finalize the decision at the next board meeting on




You Might Like


Tweets about this

dj_semantic

DJ SEMANTIC RT @41NBC: Dublin City Schools deciding to shortened 2020-2021 school year https://t.co/nP8XMWYJ65 2 days ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Dublin City Schools deciding to shortened 2020-2021 school year https://t.co/nP8XMWYJ65 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jeffco Public Schools Offer Both 100% In-Person, 100% Remote Learning Options [Video]

Jeffco Public Schools Offer Both 100% In-Person, 100% Remote Learning Options

Jeffco Public Schools has announced their final plans for the 2020-2021 school year when classes resume next month.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:20Published
Palm Beach County School Board reviews reopening options for 2020-21 academic year [Video]

Palm Beach County School Board reviews reopening options for 2020-21 academic year

The Palm Beach County School Board reviewed several options on Wednesday for reopening schools for the 2020-21 academic year.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:56Published
Schools looking at additional costs to reopen during pandemic [Video]

Schools looking at additional costs to reopen during pandemic

When schools reopen in the fall, it could cost a lot more as they work to put additional precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:52Published