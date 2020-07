Law enforcement officials looking for inmate who escaped from Parchman Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 minutes ago Law enforcement officials looking for inmate who escaped from Parchman Law enforcement officials are looking for a man who went missing Sunday from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - law enforcement officials are - looking for a - man who went missing sunday - morning from the mississippi- state penitentiary at parchman.- the department of corrections - said 40-year-old arthur - les-trick - escaped on foot from a work cam- called unit 28. - lestrick was sentenced nov. 18,- 2009. - he's serving a life sentence fo- a capital murder. - officials are asking anyone wit- information about lestrick- to





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing



US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing President Donald Trump's Attorney General made the statement during a Sunday interview with CBS News. William Barr, Attorney.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19 Published on June 8, 2020 Thousands March On White House, Protest Police Violence



WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters were marching in Washington on Saturday as rallies across the United States to protest the killing of a black man in Minneapolis police custody entered a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published on June 6, 2020 Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization



Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization President Donald Trump made the announcement on Sunday via Twitter. Donald Trump, Twitter Antifa is short for anti-fascist. The term is used broadly.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22 Published on June 1, 2020