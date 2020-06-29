Global  

NH Governor Asks Anyone Attending President Trump's Rally To Wear Mask
NH Governor Asks Anyone Attending President Trump's Rally To Wear Mask

NH Governor Asks Anyone Attending President Trump's Rally To Wear Mask

New Hampshire Gov.

Chris Sununu said he welcomes President Donald Trump to the state this weekend for a rally, but added that it is “imperative” that anyone attending wear masks.

