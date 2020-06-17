Global  

Grand opening of the meat market, located at Liberty Delight Farms in Reisterstown
YOU HAVE A NEW PLACE TO SHOP."One, two, three." TODAY WASTHE GRAND OPENING OF THE MEATMARKET AT LIBERTY DELIGHTFARMS. LIEUTENANT BOYDRUTHERFORD TOOK PART IN THERIBBON CUTTING.

AND PRESENTEDTHE OWNER WITH A CITATION.YOU'LL BE ABLE TO BUY MORETHAN JUST FRESH MEAT.

"We'reselling dairy, we're sellinggoat products.

We're sellinglettuce, we're sellingvegetables...produce..

Allraised..the majority of itraised right here in BaltimoreCounty and or Maryland.

Andjust providing anotherresource for the community andthe general public to come outto the farm and purchase good,all natura━fresh products."THE MEAT MARKET IS OPETUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FROM10AM UNTIL 6PM.

IT'S LOCATEDON OAKLAND ROAD IREISTERS




