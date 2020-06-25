Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'

Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologize over an incident in which he found a noose in his garage, calling it a 'hoax'.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bubba Wallace Bubba Wallace African American stock car racing driver

Bubba Wallace: Nascar driver's defiant tweet over Trump's 'hate'

 "Love over hate," Bubba Wallace says, after the president calls a story over a garage noose a "hoax".
BBC News

Trump Defends Confederate Flag in Latest Race-Based Appeal to White Voters

 President Trump implied that NASCAR’s decision to prohibit Confederate flags at its races was a mistake while also falsely asserting that a top Black driver,..
NYTimes.com
No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation [Video]

No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation

NASCAR said on Thursday it had completed its own investigation into the noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the top series, without determining who did it or how it got in the stall. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published
Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime [Video]

Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is speaking out against claims that he orchestrated the discovery of a noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically [Video]

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically

As the US becomes more and more wracked with novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, governors have begun to push for a federal mandate on wearing masks. White House officials are discussing actively encouraging masks as they shift to a strategy of preparing Americans to live long-term with the virus. But according to CNN, President Donald Trump has so far resisted the call, and still refuses to wear one himself.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Publisher moves up release of book by Trump niece

 The publisher of a tell-all book written by President Donald Trump’s niece Mary is planning to rush the book out next Tuesday despite ongoing litigation aimed..
WorldNews

Supreme Court 'faithless electors' ruling aims to stabilize the election, but will it work?

 The court didn't fix everything. Faithless electors could still throw the election, and Congress would be in chaos if Trump challenged mail ballots.
USATODAY.com

NASCAR NASCAR American automobile racing sanctioning company

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie's No. 32 car will have 'Trump 2020' paint scheme for 9 races

 Beginning this Sunday at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie's Cup Series car will sponsored by a pro-Donald Trump PAC.
USATODAY.com

Fact check: NASCAR will not do away with opening prayer, national anthem

 NASCAR told USA TODAY the claim that it intends to stop having prayer and the national anthem at its events is false.
USATODAY.com

Lisa Bernhard Lisa Bernhard American journalist

Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:09Published
Trump has 'surrendered' in coronavirus fight: Biden [Video]

Trump has 'surrendered' in coronavirus fight: Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed President Trump Tuesday over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and how he's responded to reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill American troops. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' [Video]

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologize to other racers and officials. President Trump, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:37Published
Trump Attacks Bubba Wallace Over Noose Incident [Video]

Trump Attacks Bubba Wallace Over Noose Incident

President Donald Trump lashed out at the NASCAR driver, falsely claiming that a noose found in his racetrack garage was a “hoax.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:00Published