Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'

Bubba Wallace African American stock car racing driver
Bubba Wallace: Nascar driver's defiant tweet over Trump's 'hate'"Love over hate," Bubba Wallace says, after the president calls a story over a garage noose a "hoax".
BBC News
Trump Defends Confederate Flag in Latest Race-Based Appeal to White VotersPresident Trump implied that NASCAR’s decision to prohibit Confederate flags at its races was a mistake while also falsely asserting that a top Black driver,..
NYTimes.com
No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Publisher moves up release of book by Trump nieceThe publisher of a tell-all book written by President Donald Trump’s niece Mary is planning to rush the book out next Tuesday despite ongoing litigation aimed..
WorldNews
Supreme Court 'faithless electors' ruling aims to stabilize the election, but will it work?The court didn't fix everything. Faithless electors could still throw the election, and Congress would be in chaos if Trump challenged mail ballots.
USATODAY.com
NASCAR American automobile racing sanctioning company
NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie's No. 32 car will have 'Trump 2020' paint scheme for 9 racesBeginning this Sunday at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie's Cup Series car will sponsored by a pro-Donald Trump PAC.
USATODAY.com
Fact check: NASCAR will not do away with opening prayer, national anthemNASCAR told USA TODAY the claim that it intends to stop having prayer and the national anthem at its events is false.
USATODAY.com
Lisa Bernhard American journalist
Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:09Published
Trump has 'surrendered' in coronavirus fight: Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:40Published
