Governor Tate Reeves responds to growing number of COVID cases

Governor Reeves sent out a tweet over the weekend responding to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state of Mississippi.

Get rid of the- confederate battle emblem.- - governor reeves sent out a twee- over the weekend- responding to the growing numbe- of coronavirus- cases in the state of - mississippi.- it reads quote, "liberal media is trying to claim the increase- of- coronavirus was just caused by- family bbq's on memorial day.

- they completely ignore the fact- that our uptick - and other states- began within days of massive- protests all over which - they celebrated.- please stay smart and safe!"

He held a press briefing on - facebook live this afternoon, - addressing the covid-19 surges- and says he does not want to- return the state to a lock down- but one would be needed if- hospitals are overrun with- covid-19 patients.- - "for us to get there, we've got to do the - little things now to make sure- that we do not ever have to go- back to total - - - - lockdowns.

It will be horrible- for us as a state economically- for us to go back to a- - - - scenario in which we were - actually shutting down- businesses, that is something - that i- have no desire to have to do.

- but, i do want you to know that- i will do everything in my powe- to protect, not only the- livelihoods of all- - - - mississippians but also the - lives of all mississippians.- we've already lost over a - thousand- mississippians to this deadly - disease, and we want to do- - - - everything in our power to- protect all mississippians goin- forward."

Reeves said "a large number of legislators" have tested positive for covid-19, gov.

Tat- reeves and his family have- been tested for the coronavirus- he will be isolating until his- results come back.- on june 30th, reeves and others- who attended the- retiring of