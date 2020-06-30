City Council To Consider Mask Ordinance

Max Cohan in Decatur where Decatur City Council is discussing the possibility of a mask ordinance.

You?

Guys the council has spent the last hour or so going over some specifics of the the citys mask ordinance proposal from the june 30th meeting.

Council members talked about the possibility of having the order last for 30 days after its once its passed - and are now deciding where it should be enforced in.

They've also talked about some possible exceptions like people eating in restaurants and kids playing on ball fields.

When the council heard that an order had passed in madison county, it was read allowed which spurred discussion about whether or not to wait for morgan county to do something.

With a packed agenda tonight, the council didn't seem optimistic about putting the ordinance to a vote tonight.

Live in