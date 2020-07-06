Rugged Individualism: ICE To Deport International Students If Universities Shift Online

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has forced many universities to shift to online-only courses.

CNN reports the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has responded swiftly.

ICE announced Monday that international students will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities only deliver education online.

Thousands of foreign students come to the US to attend universities and training programs, as well as non-academic or vocational studies.

The agency suggests students currently enrolled in the US consider other measures, such as transferring to schools with in-person instruction.

The bigger issue is some of these countries have travel restrictions on and they can't go home, so what do they do then?

It's a conundrum for a lot of students.

Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.