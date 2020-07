How Medicaid Expansion Has Saved Americans' Lives

Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act has effectively saved lives in a vulnerable population.

According to UPI, a new study shows Medicaid expansion led to earlier detection of cancer among low-income Americans.

New Medicaid beneficiaries were 15% less likely to be diagnosed with metastatic cancer than they were prior to the ACA's implementation in 2014.

Increased access to Medicaid came about with the ACA's change in income eligibility requirements.