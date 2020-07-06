Global  

Local art used to start conversation about Black Lives Matter Movement
Video Credit: WMGT
Local muralist, Asad Thomas was asked to paint a mural to honor the Black Lives Matter movement in his community.

Walls on june 19 ... at the corner of second street and cotton avenue.

Another art installation went up at first and poplar streets.

A local community is using art to spark discussion ... about the black lives matter movement.

41nbc's peyton lewis has more.

0:20 0:49 "most of the reactions have been nice, people stop by they beep their horns, they'll get out and take pictures and stuff like that.

So the reaction has been mostly positive."

The mural is along houston lake road near downtown perry.

The art piece depicts george floyd, a 46-year-old black man, who was killed in minneapolis, minnesota during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

Thomas says murals like this are out of the ordinary for him, but he was happy paint for a cause that is so close to his heart.

"it meant a lot actually, i felt like there's no better person to do it than me.

Not just me specifically but, a young black male in america.

I feel like it was perfect.

And usually, i've said this before, but i don't usually like to paint deceased people, especially in the way that he died but you just have to do it for the right reasons, honestly."

The art space was donated by houston county native fenika miller who believes that the mural will promote change in middle georgia.

"i know our community and our community is full of love, and sometimes all we need is one catalyst to kind of circle the wagons and to really express that."

The mural took four days to complete and is visible to anyone passing thomas has been asked... to add the faces of ahmaud arbery and breonna taylor to the mural.

He will start working on




