Five things you should know about Jeff Bezos Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 06:34s - Published 1 day ago Five things you should know about Jeff Bezos His wealth is now estimated to be $171bn (£137bn), having made billions during the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Jeff Bezos Could Become the World’s First Trillionaire



Jeff Bezos Could Become the World’s First Trillionaire An old report by Comparisun recently resurfaced online, detailing the wealth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The report found that the yearly.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01 Published on May 14, 2020