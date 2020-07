Prince Andrew’s lawyers had discussions with a Washington lobbyist with connections to the Trump administration about the possibility of assisting him with fallout from his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.



Related videos from verified sources U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew



U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving Jeffrey Epstein, after.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published on June 9, 2020 Prince Andrew 'offered to help Jeffrey Epstein prosecutors on three occasions'



Prince Andrew's lawyers have claimed that he offered to help U.S. prosecutors on "at least three occasions" during their inquiry into late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on June 9, 2020 New York Federal Prosecutors Reach Out To Prince Andrew Over Jeffrey Epstein



New York federal prosecutors formally sent a message to the U.K. government asking to speak with Prince Andrew. According to Newser they want to talk about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case... Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on June 8, 2020