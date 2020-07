CAIR-MN Calls For Worker To Be Fired For Writing ‘ISIS’ On Muslim Woman’s Starbucks Cup Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:53s - Published 1 day ago CAIR-MN Calls For Worker To Be Fired For Writing ‘ISIS’ On Muslim Woman’s Starbucks Cup The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is speaking out after a Target employee allegedly wrote "ISIS" on a Muslim customer’s Starbucks cup, Kate Raddatz reports (1:53).WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 6, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this