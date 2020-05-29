Family displaced following mobile home fire near Central Point

Three people are safe but without their home following a fire this morning on W Gregory Road.

To welcome back to newswatch 12 back to newswatch 12 midday - this is a live look at phoenix from the lazboy furniture galleries.

Let's take a look back at our top stories this midday... fire crews are cleaning up after a structure fire in central point.

The fire happened on west gregory road.

Newswatch 12 was at the scene of the fire.

Fire crews tell newswatch 12 they were able to keep the fire at the structure.

One resident tells us she first saw the fire... then ran to tell neighbors.

Fire crews were at the scene within five minutes.

All three residents were out of the structure before crews arrived.

The red cross is helping the to