HSFT20 Stop #15 -- Calhoun City

The high school football tour continues it's stops in 2a with calhoun city former assistant m.d.

Jennings is the new man in charge of the wildcats following former head coach chad white's departure jennings looks to add some more gold to city's trophy case calhoun city is stop number 15 on the high school football tour áááintro bb it might be the first year as head coach for m.d.

Jennings, however, that doesn't mean the expectation changes for calhoun city.

"here in calhoun city one of our main goals is alwaysalways to win the region and then try to make a deep run in the playoffs," jennings said.

"the main goal for everyone every year is to win a state championship so try to bring another one home."

The last time the wildcats saw a state championship was back in 2016.

Just last season, calhoun city wasn't too far off finishing with a 9-4 overall record and securing a spot in the third round of the playoffs.

Jennings looks to build off of former head coach chad white's success by stressing the importance of hard work to his players.

"one thing i tell the kids is don't take hard work for granted.

If you're willing to work hard and put a little bit extra into it then the hard work will pay off in the end.

I always tell people the little things make a big difference," jennings said.

Luckily for jennings, this season's roster doesn't need much of a push to put in the necessary work.

"this group is a dedicated group of young guys.

They're willing to do anything the coaches ask of them.

If they continue to stay on that path right there it should be a pretty special season for them," jennings said.

'every day we come out here and work on plays and the line so we're getting it down pack," senior ol/dl jace armstrong said.

"you just got to dedicate yourself and dedicate everybody else," senior quarterback jackson lee said.

"to inspire you have to set an example by being here every day and work and work and grind."

The wildcats current focus is putting in most of that hard work up- front.

"i'm very excited about the o-line and the d-line.

If you can win the battles in the trenches, you know, everything else will take care of itself."

"we just have to learn what to do first.

Then we have to put in the work ethic and learn how to do it.

If they expect the run we can just switch it up," armstrong said.

"we have most of the seniors on the line, d-end and offense," lee said.

Calhoun city will begin the road to the state championship against ashland on august 21st.

"being able to bring that championship home it means a lot.

The thing about calhoun city is we've been fortunate over the years to be able to win state championships.

That's something we take pride in around here," jennings said.

