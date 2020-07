Patrick Mahomes signs megadeal with Kansas City Chiefs Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Patrick Mahomes signs megadeal with Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a mega deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 10-year contract extension worth $503 million with $477 million in guarantees. 0

