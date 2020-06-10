Global  

Fauci: US Is 'Really Not Good' With Respect To Pandemic
The nation's top infectious disease expert says the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the US is 'really not good.'

Dr. Anthony Fauci made the remark Monday in a Facebook Live interview with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.

He expressed dismay over people congregating in crowds, not wearing masks, and inadequate attention being paid to guidelines on reopening.

According to CNN, nearly 3 million Americans have been infected with the virus.

More than 129,000 have died.

We're going to continue to be in a lot of trouble," he said.

"And there's going to be a lot of hurt if that does not stop.

Dr. Anthony Fauci Director, National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

