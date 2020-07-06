Global  

Remembering Charlie Daniels
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:38s - Published
Remembering Charlie Daniels
Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels dies at 83
Charlie Daniels, Country Music Singer of ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ Dies at 83

Charlie Daniels, Country Music Singer of ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ Dies at 83 Charlie Daniels, a country music and southern rock legend known for his song “The Devil Went Down...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNPR


Country Singer Charlie Daniels Dies at 83

Charlie Daniels has sadly passed away. The singer and Country Music Hall of Famer, has died at the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphCBC.caBangkok PostTMZ.comFOXNews.comDaily Caller


Travis Tritt Remembers Charlie Daniels as a ‘Mentor, a Father Figure, an Inspiration & the Ultimate Encourager’

Travis Tritt feels more than heartbroken about the loss of fellow country singer Charlie Daniels, who...
Billboard.com - Published


Tweets about this

magicdancer49

Mimi💕Trumpster💕🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @TexanAlliKat: Remembering Charlie Daniels He was a legendary artist, Christian and an American Patriot! I always enjoyed his music an… 1 minute ago

JennaSSumner

JennaSSumner RT @WKRN: GALLERY: Remembering Charlie Daniels in photos https://t.co/1EsAoX3srv 3 minutes ago

WKRN

WKRN News 2 GALLERY: Remembering Charlie Daniels in photos https://t.co/1EsAoX3srv 3 minutes ago

Vl0nelyShinobi_

++𝚅𝙻𝟶𝙽𝙴𝙻𝚈++™️ RT @justinhendrix: It's worth remembering Charlie Daniels was a racist, a stalwart confederate and a Trump apologist. 6 minutes ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune RT @jonbream: From @bobdylan to @KQRadio, @CharlieDaniels had deep Minnesota connections. Here is a look back at the revered Southern rock… 8 minutes ago

Chris51161

Chris Nocera RT @SXMTheHighway: Join us as we pay tribute to the life and music of country icon Charlie Daniels, who passed away today in Hermitage, Ten… 12 minutes ago

olivefin

olivefin RT @SIRIUSXM: Remembering the great @CharlieDaniels with his performance of Bob Dylan's "Tangled Up In Blue" back in 2014. Click for more p… 13 minutes ago

JessAMahone

Jessica Mahone RT @justinhendrix: It's worth remembering Charlie Daniels was a racist, a stalwart confederate and a Trump apologist. https://t.co/M9GrQa0i… 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Charlie Daniels dies at 83 [Video]

Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country music hall of famer Charlie Daniels has passed away at the age of 83. He is best known for his song "The Devil Went Down To Georgia."

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 [Video]

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 The country music star was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, TN. His death was confirmed on Monday. Along with his band, the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Country Musician Charlie Daniels Dies At 83 [Video]

Country Musician Charlie Daniels Dies At 83

Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," has died at age 83.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published