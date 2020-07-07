Boy, 12, lands perfect Messi-esque freekick through ring hung from goalpost in Southern India

A 12-year-old boy impersonating football legend Lionel Messi landed the perfect free-kick through a ring that had been hung at the top right corner of the goalpost in southern India's Kerala.

(May 3) The visual came out of Mampad town in Malappuram district.

The video shows the boy, identified as Mishal Abulais, wearing the shirt of the Argentinian-bred star Lionel Messi as he is over-looking the ball and sizing up his target.

He then proceeds to kick the ball that curls into the hoop hung on the top corner of the post.

The ball swings through the ring and lands up in a perfect goal.

The youngster then celebrated like his idol, going down on his knees and staring at the skies while raising his arms in the air.

According to reports, Abulais is a seventh standard student of Kattumunda Government UP School.

He was encouraged by his brother, Vajid, to pick up sports and has been coaching for at least four years.