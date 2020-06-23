Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against 'Cancel Culture'

White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"

During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kept quiet.

McEnany would not say whether President Trump supports flying the Confederate flag or is against it.

"What we're seeing across the nation is this vast cancel culture, where we're going to tear down our monuments." McEnany McEnany delivered several roundabout answers as to why Trump claimed NASCAR made a mistake.

NASCAR recently banned fans from flying the Confederate flag at league races, says Business Insider.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LisaHauser8

SoldierGirl RT @ZenAndHopscotch: ARE YOU FREAKIN’ KIDDING ME?!? Donald Trump has canceled the NIH funding for coronavirus research. #ONEV1 #TrumpIsK… 52 seconds ago

GGG_says

G.G.Gordon RT @IanSams: So Kanye and Jared Kushner's family got PPP loans. No wonder the Trump White House wanted to keep all this secret. That progra… 58 seconds ago

Apex_WW

Apex #WhiteHouse says masks encouraged as precaution at next Trump rally https://t.co/e9aNdhL1lk 9 minutes ago

kennyclark567

Kenny Clark Trump claims a Joe Biden presidency would cause stock gains to 'disintegrate and disappear,' but JPMorgan says it c… https://t.co/PY2fWBO36d 19 minutes ago

kjmpalermo

Kathy Malek Palermo RT @45needstogo1: White House reporter Ashley Parker says that press secretary Kayleigh "repeatedly could not offer ... a stance on where t… 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally [Video]

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step In Removing Confederate Symbolism From State Flag [Video]

Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step In Removing Confederate Symbolism From State Flag

Mississippi may no longer feature the Confederate battle emblem on its state flag. CNN reports the Mississippi state House of Representatives on Sunday passed a bill to remove from the state's flag the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump takes hard line on vandalizing monuments [Video]

Trump takes hard line on vandalizing monuments

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published