Patrick Mahomes gets megadeal, 'here to stay' Patrick Mahomes reaches a megadeal on a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE DEAL WORTH $503 MILLION.FIRST AT 9 OUR LEN JENNINGSBREAKS DOWN THE NUMBERS.THESE ARE BIG.LEN: IF ANYTHING IS MET OVEREVERYTHING IS MET OVER THE TERMOF THE NEW DEAL, MAHOMESWILL MAKE ALMOST 503 MILLIONSDOLLARS.THAT IS THE RICHEST CONTRACT INAMERICAN SPORTS HISTORY.HIS AGENT ALSO NOTES PART OF THEDEAL IS $477 MILLION INGUARANTEE MECHANISMS.WHAT'S THAT?THE CHIEFS HAVE TO PAY HISSALARY A YEAR OUT OR THEY HAVETO CUT HIM.MAHOMES IS EXPECTED TO HAUL IN$106 MILLION BY NEXT MARCH, 1FIFTH OF HIS NEW DEAL.THE REMAINDER $25 MILLION ISEXPECTED TO BE PAID OUT OVER THELENGTH OF HI