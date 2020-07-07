Chinese regime abducted my sister in retaliation to my public activism: Dr Rushan Abbas

In a self made video, Founder of Campaign for Uyghur, Dr. Rushan Abbas said that her sister's abduction is retaliation for Dr. Abbas's public activism.

She said, "My sister was abducted by the Chinese regime, a clear retaliate action for my public activism.

We have had no contact with her since and Chinese government has issued no statement regarding her whereabouts.

An article was published by Radio Free Asia on June 3rd , after 21 months, confirming that she has been detained by contacting the hospitals she used to work in.

My sister has committed no crime."