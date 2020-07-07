MLB announces 2020 schedule

In what’s now the new normal world, the MLB season hasn’t even started, but it’s about to.

In a normal world, the Major League Baseball season would be just about halfway over.

- in what's now the new normal- world... the m-l-b season hasn'- even started... but it's about- to... fingers crossed.- this evening... the league- announced its new opening - day... almost four months after- its oringinal - opening day.- a primetime double-header, on - july 23rd... starting in our- nation's capitol... between the- reigning world series champion- washington nationals... and the- new york yankees.

- and then for the nightcap...- it's the san francisco- giants... paying a visit to - their n-l west rival... the los- angeles - dodgers.- the rest of the league will ope- up, on friday july 24th... for- the - start of a shortened 60- game - season... down from the - regular 162 games.- each team will play 40 games, i- its own division... and 20- inter-- league games... against regiona- foes.

- the regular season should be- over... on september