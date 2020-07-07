BP Oil Spill settlement money could be heading to the Coast soon

|
- millions of dollars in bp oil - spill settlement money- earmarked to fund projects here- in south mississippi could- soon be heading to the coast.
- now that the state house and- senate have given their - finalized list of projects to - receive restore funds - the bil- only needs the governor's - signature for the - appropriations to be finalized.- news 25's toni miles has more o- how this inaugural- process, which includes vetting- by the gulf coast - restoration advisory board, has- worked out so far.- - it's back to the drawing board - or at least a time to revamp- some projects pitched here in - - - - south mississippi to reel in- some of the nearly $86 million- dollars - in restore act funds from the b- oil spill settlement- available to be allocated this- year now that state lawmakers - have determined what projects - made the cut for this year's- round - of funding.
- ashley edwards, gulf coast- restoration advisory board- executive director &- chairman: "they passed their- appropriations bill last week - and identified- several projects that will- receive funding."
- coast resident ashley edwards i- exeuctive director and- chairman of the gulf coast- - - - restoration advisory board.
He- and others were appointed last- year by the state's governor- to serve on this advisory board- to review proposed- projects here in south- mississippi and recommend those- best- suited overall for our area.- they did just that - narrowing- down the initial 119- applications- to 14 they sent to the- legislature for approval.
- - - - ashley edwards, gulf coast- restoration advisory board- executive director & chairman:- "the advisory board had a very- thorough process.
I think all - the - members of the advisory board - were very happy with the level- of review that- occurred.
<splice> the good - projects were really clear.
The- - - - floated to the top."
Toni miles- news 25: "a number of projects- the board recommended did not - make the cut.
One of them,- funding to help build a 60,000- square-foot ymca- - - - right here in gulfport just - north of the i-10 and highway - 605 intersection.
- ultimately, it's up to our stat- legislators to decide just wher- the restore act funds - will go each year."
- ashley edwards, gulf coast- restoration advisory board- executive director &- chairman: "some of those are- projects we have vetted that- went through the process- the legislature created.
Other- projects are projects the - legislature added - to the list."
<splice> "i think most of the members of the- - - - advisory board were disappointe- to see that so many projects- were funded that we did not vet- and did not refute."- for now, edwards and other- members of the advisory - board are looking ahead to the- next round of funding and - applications for 2021 funding - are now being accepted online - for review.
- they're also hoping their - recommendations will hold more- water next time around.
- toni miles, news 25.- - coming
|
|
