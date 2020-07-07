BP Oil Spill settlement money could be heading to the Coast soon

Millions of dollars in BP Oil Spill settlement money earmarked to fund projects in South Mississippi could soon be heading to the Coast.

- now that the state house and- senate have given their - finalized list of projects to - receive restore funds - the bil- only needs the governor's - signature for the - appropriations to be finalized.- news 25's toni miles has more o- how this inaugural- process, which includes vetting- by the gulf coast - restoration advisory board, has- worked out so far.- - it's back to the drawing board - or at least a time to revamp- some projects pitched here in - - - - south mississippi to reel in- some of the nearly $86 million- dollars - in restore act funds from the b- oil spill settlement- available to be allocated this- year now that state lawmakers - have determined what projects - made the cut for this year's- round - of funding.

- ashley edwards, gulf coast- restoration advisory board- executive director &- chairman: "they passed their- appropriations bill last week - and identified- several projects that will- receive funding."

- coast resident ashley edwards i- exeuctive director and- chairman of the gulf coast- - - - restoration advisory board.

He- and others were appointed last- year by the state's governor- to serve on this advisory board- to review proposed- projects here in south- mississippi and recommend those- best- suited overall for our area.- they did just that - narrowing- down the initial 119- applications- to 14 they sent to the- legislature for approval.

- - - - ashley edwards, gulf coast- restoration advisory board- executive director & chairman:- "the advisory board had a very- thorough process.

I think all - the - members of the advisory board - were very happy with the level- of review that- occurred.

<splice> the good - projects were really clear.

The- - - - floated to the top."

Toni miles- news 25: "a number of projects- the board recommended did not - make the cut.

One of them,- funding to help build a 60,000- square-foot ymca- - - - right here in gulfport just - north of the i-10 and highway - 605 intersection.

- ultimately, it's up to our stat- legislators to decide just wher- the restore act funds - will go each year."

- ashley edwards, gulf coast- restoration advisory board- executive director &- chairman: "some of those are- projects we have vetted that- went through the process- the legislature created.

Other- projects are projects the - legislature added - to the list."

<splice> "i think most of the members of the- - - - advisory board were disappointe- to see that so many projects- were funded that we did not vet- and did not refute."- for now, edwards and other- members of the advisory - board are looking ahead to the- next round of funding and - applications for 2021 funding - are now being accepted online - for review.

- they're also hoping their - recommendations will hold more- water next time around.

- toni miles, news 25.- - coming