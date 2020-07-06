Top 10 Film Scores by Ennio Morricone

For this list, we’re singling out the most moving, experimental and imaginative film scores composed by Ennio Morricone.

For over half a century, this Italian maestro composed some of cinema's most memorable scores.

Our list includes the scores for The Hateful Eight” (2015), “The Thing” (1982), “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964), “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966), “Cinema Paradiso” (1998), and more!