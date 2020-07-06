Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Film Scores by Ennio Morricone
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:03s - Published
Top 10 Film Scores by Ennio Morricone

Top 10 Film Scores by Ennio Morricone

For over half a century, this Italian maestro composed some of cinema's most memorable scores.

For this list, we’re singling out the most moving, experimental and imaginative film scores composed by Ennio Morricone.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

For over half a century, this Italian maestro composed some of cinema's most memorable scores.

For this list, we’re singling out the most moving, experimental and imaginative film scores composed by Ennio Morricone.

Our list includes the scores for The Hateful Eight” (2015), “The Thing” (1982), “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964), “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966), “Cinema Paradiso” (1998), and more!




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91 Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91. He was best known as the creative mastermind...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBC.caDNAJapan Today


Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 — AR Rahman, Farhan Akhtar, Randeep Hooda pay condolences to the legendary composer

Regarded by many as arguably the greatest film composer of all time, Ennio Morricone enthralled...
Bollywood Life - Published

Ennio Morricone Remembered By John Carpenter, Edgar Wright, Antonio Banderas: ‘Master of Cinema”

Ennio Morricone Remembered By John Carpenter, Edgar Wright, Antonio Banderas: ‘Master of Cinema” Hollywood’s directors, musicians and composers are bowing to the legendary film composer Ennio...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91 [Video]

Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91

Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91 After suffering a fall which caused a hip fracture, Morricone passed away Monday morning, July 6th, at a clinic in Rome. The prolific musician..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies [Video]

Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies

Morricone, who wrote music for more than 500 films, has died at the age of 91.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Oscar Winning Composer Ennio Morricone Dead [Video]

Oscar Winning Composer Ennio Morricone Dead

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning film composer, died at the age of 91, his lawyer told CNN Monday. He died at dawn in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published