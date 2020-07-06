Top 10 Film Scores by Ennio Morricone
Top 10 Film Scores by Ennio Morricone
For over half a century, this Italian maestro composed some of cinema's most memorable scores.
For this list, we’re singling out the most moving, experimental and imaginative film scores composed by Ennio Morricone.
Our list includes the scores for The Hateful Eight” (2015), “The Thing” (1982), “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964), “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966), “Cinema Paradiso” (1998), and more!
Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91. He was best known as the creative mastermind...
Regarded by many as arguably the greatest film composer of all time, Ennio Morricone enthralled...
Hollywood’s directors, musicians and composers are bowing to the legendary film composer Ennio...
