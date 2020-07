Florida Is Out Of Emergency COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 minutes ago Florida Is Out Of Emergency COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir As the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise in South Florida, the amount of Remdesivir, a drug which has been found to help COVID-19 patients, has run out at Miami's Jackson Health System. 0

