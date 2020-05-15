Global  

Customers said they'd still eat at Five Guys after employees are diagnosed COVID
Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Customers said they'd still eat at Five Guys after employees are diagnosed COVID
Customers said they'd still eat at Five Guys after employees are diagnosed COVID
Many employees at the fast casual chain five guys are self quarantining for 2 weeks.

The tippecanoe county health department says a cluster, 3 or more employees have tested positive for covid 19 at the lafayette location.

Today there were 11 new cases of the illness in the county.

I talked to customers who say covid, or not they'd still eat at five guys.

Nats sot: can i get a burger and fries please?

The usual saying at a burger and fry joint.

Phone rings the usual sound when five guys is busy.

Sot: it's good it's about the food.

Sot: as long as the food is good i'd still eat here.

Nats two customers and incoming purdue students say they don't worry about getting covid because of their young age.

But as we previously reported more than 20% of those who test positive for covid-19 in tippecanoe county are younger than 29.

Sot: it is bad it is very bad but i don't know with my age i am not too concerned about it.

It hit the lafayette fast casual restaurant with more than 3 cases from employees.

The west lafayette location is still open, however news 18 was not allowed to record video inside.

Tippecanoe county health department administrator khala hochstedler says the lafayette five guys is closed indefinitely sot: it'll be reopened when we allow them to reopen.

They are working closely with us.

Hochstedler says contact tracing helped them possibly prevent future infections.

Sot: so getting the contact tracing that developed a small cluster of cases from five guys and since that it different days we decided to go ahead and put a press release out so the public is aware.

Tchd says while the risk to the public is low, there is the possibiility that customers could have been exposed to covid-19 if they dined there between june 29th and july 2nd.

Sot: i mean it is my own risk by going there not by any means on the restaurant.

Five guys is and has been practicing social distancing guidelines andas barriers between employees and customers.

We reached out to them for a comment but have yet to hear back.

Covid 19 testing is on the




