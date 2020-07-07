Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Daily dose of downpours TuesdayWednesday, probably Thursday, become alittle less numerous as we head towardsthe weekend and notice what happenswhen the storms become a little lessnumerous against a little hotter, maybesome lower and middle nineties by theweekend.

But until then, it will be astruggle to get to 90.

The humidityremains high, and any thunderstorms canproduce a lot of rain in a short periodof time.