With Spooky Nook complex coming, Hamilton looks ahead to solve traffic problems

With the arrival of Spooky Nook Sports Complex next year in Hamilton, which will bring thousands into the city, one thing is certain: there will be thousands of more cars coming through the city.

One thing iscertain.

There will bethousands of more cars comingthrough the city of Hamilton.And officials tell me they'repreparing now for it."(NATSOUND TRAFFIC)HAMILTON'S RUSHHOUR..

18:08:17, "I want toget from A to B as quick aspossible."FOR CASSIE KELLUM..#######18:50:33, "Sure.

Thingsget backed up"POINT A - IS HERHOME TWO BLOCKS AWAY FROMPOINT B..

IVY SALON..

THEBUSINESS SHE OWNS..(SOT)CASSIE KELLUM/OWNER, IVY SALON#######18:50:33, "If you hitone light you hit them allsometimes.

Again, it doesn'tbother me unless I'm in ahurry."BETWEEN 25 TO 30THOUSAND CARS DRIVE ON HIGHSTREET THROUGH DOWNTOWN EACHDAY.AND KELLUM SAYS SHE'SEXCITED FOR WHAT THE SPORTSCOMPLEX WILL SOON BRING#######18:52:11, " I don'tthink you've been to abustling city and not havetraffic.

All of them are likethat.

I think people shouldembrace it."CITY OFFICIALS GOTTHE GREEN LIGHT..

WITH A 4-POINT-TWO MILLION DOLLARGRANT..

FOR A CENTRAL BASEDTRAFFIC SIGNAL SYSTEM.(SOT)SCOTT HOOVER/TRAFFICOPERATIONS MANAGER, CITY OFHAMILTON######18:15:02, "Astraffic grows, that'll causeheadaches as well.

But I thinkit'll definitely improve ourmobility."BY 2022..

ALL 97INTERSECTIONS IN THE CITY WILLBE IMPROVED..

WITH VIDEODETECTION..

CONTROLLERS..

ANDHARDWARE UPGRADES..IT'S FANCYTALK FOR..

MAKING YOUR DRIVELESS A GAME OF SITTING AT REDLIGHTS.#######18:11:43, "Youcan dial that in to movetraffic the most efficient waybased off what you're seeingwith those special events."ALONG WITH THE NEW SYSTEM..WILL COME TRAFFIC IMPROVEMENTSON B-STREET..

WHERE THE SPORTSFACILITY WILL BE GOING IN.######18:17:57, "To increasemobility 10-15% would be apositive thing."BUSINESSOWNERS..

AND HOMEOWNERS ALIKE- SAY THEY'RE READY FOR THEADDED TRAFFIC..

ONE CAR AT ATIME.######18:50:05,"Definitely.

It'll be good tosee new faces.

People kindofa small town.

To see newpeople walking around, andthings like that, will be fun."IN HAMILTON..JAKE RYLE, WCPO 9NEWS.