Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Goes After NASCAR Driver Over Noose Probe
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Trump Goes After NASCAR Driver Over Noose Probe

Trump Goes After NASCAR Driver Over Noose Probe

The president took to Twitter to ask if Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver on the circuit, plans to apologize, implying the claims of a noose in his garage was a hoax.

CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump suggests NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologise for noose 'hoax'

The US President appeared to urge NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to apologise over an incident involving...
The Age - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle TimesNPRNews24


Bubba Wallace: White House refuses to say why Trump wants Nascar driver to 'apologise'

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany continued to evade questions from reporters on Monday...
Independent - Published

Wrong Again, President Trump: NASCAR Races Are Not Getting Their ‘Lowest Ratings EVER’

Wrong Again, President Trump: NASCAR Races Are Not Getting Their ‘Lowest Ratings EVER’ On Monday, President Trump tweeted that televised NASCAR events have experienced their “lowest...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this

vicctoriaalopez

victoria RT @AP_Politics: President Trump criticizes NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its races and goes after its only Black driver, Bubb… 4 minutes ago

GG_SunTzu

Sun Tzu RT @BrettRSmith76: Trump Goes After Bubba Wallace, NASCAR Over Noose ‘Hoax’ “The president’s merely pointing out that we’ve got to let fac… 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Gets Into Twitter Dispute With NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace [Video]

President Trump Gets Into Twitter Dispute With NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace

The president took aim at NASCAR's only African-American driver over the noose investigation. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax' [Video]

Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologize over an incident in which he found a noose in his garage, calling it a 'hoax'. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' [Video]

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologize to other racers and officials. President Trump, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:37Published