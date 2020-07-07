3D-Printed Steak Mimics Texture and Appearance of Real Steak

REHOVOT, ISRAEL — An Israeli start-up claims to have invented the world's first realistic, 3D-printed steak made from non-meat products, according to information provided by the company to Reuters and the Media Line.

Redefine Meat's "Alt-Steak" is made out of a combination of soy and pea proteins, coconut fat and sunflower oil, along with natural colors and flavors.

The company, based in Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv, says it worked with butchers and other experts to digitally mapped more than 70 sensorial parameters — including the cut's texture, juiciness, fat distribution, and mouthfeel.

Instead of printing a single minced meat, the company's 3D food printer uses separate formulations for the fat, muscle and blood to mimic the flavor, texture and appearance of a real steak.

"This is the world's first 3D-printed steak that can really pass the test of what is a steak," Redefine Meat CEO and co-founder Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told The Media Line.